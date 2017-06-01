Holistic Physician Discusses How He Survives With Life-Long Mold Sensitivity

Mold allergies and sensitivities can contribute to all sorts of disorders, such as chronic headaches, mood issues, constant infections, and chemical sensitivities.

(firmenpresse) - Spring Lake, NJ  Mold allergies and sensitivities can contribute to all sorts of disorders, such as chronic headaches, mood issues, constant infections, and chemical sensitivities. Dr. Michael E. Rothman, New Jerseys premier holistic physician, has published a new article,  How I am Surviving Mold: Confessions from a Holistic Physician , in which he chronicles his struggle with mold sensitivities.



You could say it started over 50 years ago, as I was born genetically predisposed to having a chronic inflammatory response when exposed to the interior of a water-damaged building (CIRS-WDB). I recently have come to realize the effects mold exposure has had on my health, writes Rothman.



In the article, Dr. Rothman tackles the issue of his mold sensitivities that led to chronic inflammatory disease, including his diagnosis of Crohns disease nearly 40 years ago. Today, Rothman says he recognizes his illnesses as being caused by mold exposure.



Upon recognizing my mold-related problems, my first order of business was determining where my mold exposure was coming from, writes Rothman. Environmental studies show that up to 50% of all buildings have unhealthy air quality. If you are genetically susceptible to mold illness, it is imperative that you avoid places like libraries, antique stores, gyms, or other contaminated buildings that can have dangerous conditions.



Today, beyond being a nationally recognized holistic physician, Dr. Rothman is now certified in the Shoemaker Method, the most advanced and effective mold illness relief program available.



Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the how and why of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in nutrition, biochemistry, physiology and physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and loved by his patients.





