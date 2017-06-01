(firmenpresse) - DURANGO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) today announced that it has scheduled an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Thursday, January 12, 2017. The Company plans to report its operating results in a news release earlier the same day.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchisor of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."
Date: 01/06/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 516200
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.
Stadt: DURANGO, CO
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.271
|Registriert Heute:
|29
|Registriert Gestern:
|25
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|211
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.