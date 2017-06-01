       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter FY2017 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, January 12, 2017

(firmenpresse) - DURANGO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) today announced that it has scheduled an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Thursday, January 12, 2017. The Company plans to report its operating results in a news release earlier the same day.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchisor of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."



rocky-mountain-chocolate-factory, inc,



