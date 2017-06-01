       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Galena International Changes Name to Aurelius Minerals

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Galena International Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GTO) ("Galena" or "the Company") announces that it's changing its name to Aurelius Minerals Inc. and that its shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the new name and ticker symbol "AUL" effective January 9, 2017.

Effective January 9, 2017 the Company's website address will be .

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a gold mineral exploration company, holding the Mikwam and Lipton Properties within the prolific Abitibi Gold belt. The company will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in proven mining districts. Aurelius has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry.

GALENA INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LTD.

Mark N. J. Ashcroft, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Mark Ashcroft
604-687-3959



