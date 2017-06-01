       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Announces that the USPTO has Denied Toyota Motor Corporation's Petition Requesting Institution of Inter Partes Review

ID: 516206
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), an IP licensing and commercialization company, announced today that on January 5, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") of the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued a ruling denying the IPR2016-01382 petition filed by Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota") against U.S. Patent No. 5,732,375 ("375 Patent").

The '375 patent is assigned to Signal IP, Inc. ("Signal"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marathon Patent Group.

The '375 patent has been asserted against Toyota in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ("CACD"), Case No. CACD-2-15-cv-05162.

"We are pleased with the USPTO's decisions denying Toyota's IPR petition," said Doug Croxall, CEO of Marathon Patent Group. "These rulings, along with those that have preceded it, continue to demonstrate the value of our proprietary process to assess, value, and acquire high quality patent assets that have the potential of generating meaningful return on investment for both the company and its shareholders."

Marathon is an IP licensing and commercialization company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon has a global focus on IP acquisition and management. The Company's commercialization division is focused on the full commercialization lifecycle which includes discovering opportunities, performing due diligence, providing capital, managing development, protecting and developing IP, assisting in execution of the business plan, and realizing shareholder value.

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, but not limited to, the amount and use of proceeds the Company expects to receive from the sale of the shares of common stock in the registered direct offering and the closing of the transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate, and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Marathon Patent Group
Jason Assad
678-570-6791



Keywords (optional):

marathon-patent-group,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/06/2017 - 13:30
Language: English
News-ID 516206
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Marathon Patent Group
Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA


Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.271
Registriert Heute: 29
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 208


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z