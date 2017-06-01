Hotels in Downtown Phoenix AZ Delivers Accommodation in Style and Luxury

With Americas Best Value Inn guests get the chance to realize that good comfortable and luxurious accommodation is a possibility.

(firmenpresse) - Phoenix, AZ: Welcome to the hotel near Sheraton downtown Phoenix, Americas Best Value Inn which is a pure representation of comfort combined with luxury. Offering a fresh atmosphere, this budget accommodation remains a popular resting place for travelers. Whether it is for business or holidays, it features in the list of every traveler. This redesigned and improved hotel near ASU law campus provides outstanding guest service and comfortable, clean rooms that you are sure to like.



Services and facilities are designed solely keeping in mind the comfort of guests. It provides numerous facilities equipped with all the modern amenities. Some of their offers include microwaves, refrigerators, 37-inch flat-screen televisions, clock radios, hair dryers, table and chairs, desk with lamp, free continental breakfast, guest laundry facilities and 24-hour front desk service.



When you stay with them, you get convenience, comfort and affordability all at one place. As your affordable choice of Phoenix Airport (PHX) hotels, they try hard to give you just the amenities you need without a lot of unnecessary extras to pad the bill. This family-friendly hotel has budget-friendly amenities that help to increase the affordability of your Arizona trip.



They are a good choice when you want Phoenix Convention Center hotels and when you need hotels near Crescent Ballroom Phoenix. Staying with them is another realization that budget, comfort and luxury can walk together. It is one of the best hotels in Phoenix AZ providing a home away from home experience to every traveler. With Phoenix Americas Best Value Inn guests get the chance to realize that good comfortable and luxurious accommodation is a possibility.



About The Company:

Americas Best Value Inn is a family friendly hotel near Sheraton downtown Phoenix that has budget friendly amenities to make sure you have a wonderful stay and a worthy experience with them. For more information visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/150165/23.htm





Contact Details:

Website: http://www.dodbusopps.com/150165/23.htm

Phone: +1 (602)257-8331







More information:

http://www.dodbusopps.com/150165/23.htm



PressRelease by

Hotels in Downtown Phoenix AZ Delivers Accommodation in Style and Luxury

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 14:45

Language: English

News-ID 516207

Character count: 2312

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hotels in Downtown Phoenix AZ Delivers Accommodation in Style and Luxury



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease