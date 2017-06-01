Eguana Increases Leadership Team - Appoints Senior Officer

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EGT)(OTCQB: EGTYF), one of the technology leaders in power conversion and control systems for distributed energy storage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Greg Pollard, effective January 1, 2017, as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Pollard, a Chartered Accountant, has in excess of 30 years' experience in the energy and accounting sectors, including over 20 years with major international accounting firms, including most recently Ernst & Young LLP in both Houston, Texas and Calgary. Following Mr. Pollard's tenure with Ernst & Young in 2012, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Connacher Oil and Gas Limited until 2015, as well as the Audit Chair and a Board Member of Alberta's Balancing Pool.

"With our expanding partner base and key activities in international markets Eguana is executing the transition to becoming a global player in the energy storage sector" commented Justin Holland, CEO of Eguana. "Greg brings a wealth of experience to the senior team and in addition to his leadership qualities has expertise in regulatory disclosure and corporate governance which will help guide Eguana as we execute our 2017 strategic plan."

As part of Mr. Pollard's compensation, will be issued 200,000 options per quarter to a maximum of four quarters pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the common shares on the TSX-V on the day immediately preceding the last trading day of each quarter.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EGT)(OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance power controls for residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has more than 15 years' experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company's current Annual Information Form which may be found on its website or at sedar.com The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

