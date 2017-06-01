GB Sciences (GBLX): A Grow Business with a Moonshot in Biopharma -- CFN Media

GB Sciences has spent the past year narrowing its focus and improving its balance sheet to prepare for growth. After securing cultivation and production licenses in Nevada, the company pivoted from an agricultural technology provider to a producer of medical cannabis and an innovator in cannabinoid research and development.

GB Sciences acquired its initial cultivation license in late-2014 and leveraged that to obtain additional licenses for production and dispensaries. Unlike many producers, the company standardizes its cannabis-based products through tissue replication technology to reduce genetic drift and ensures controlled growth conditions in sterile cleanrooms. This science-based approach is coupled with strict process controls to create a cultivation and production system that is compliant with cGMP and IS0 9001:2015 quality control systems. GB Sciences technology and process controls ensure safety and consistency of production for both bulk sale and to support its research and development programs.

The company very recently opened its Las Vegas production facility in January, which should begin generating cash flow in the first quarter of 2017. GB Sciences also recently announced the acquisition of two more Nevada licenses that will be folded into the Las Vegas production facility, expanding the scope of the business to include oil extraction/production as well as increasing the company's legal cannabis production capacity.

In October, the company filed the first of several patents covering complex cannabinoid-containing mixtures capable of enhancing dopamine secretion and protecting neurons from mitochondria-induced free radical damage occurring with Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and Huntington's disease, among others. The company hopes to start an FDA-sponsored pilot study over the next 12 months targeting Parkinson's disease. In December, GB Sciences also licensed a patent to develop new cannabis-based therapies for the treatment of heart disease.

GB Sciences, Inc. (GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on cultivation as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions.

