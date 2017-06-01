Vicksburg Mississippi Hotels Offers Luxury Stay at Economic Rates

The Rodeway Inn hotel is one of the ideal Vicksburg Convention Center hotels for business meetings, family vacations and personal getaways.

(firmenpresse) - Vicksburg, Mississippi: The Rodeway Inn hotel is one of the renowned Vicksburg Mississippi hotels offering Affordable accommodation to the travelers at affordable price. This hotel has always been the talk of the town because of its value added efforts to provide comfortable stay to the guest. They are one of the best hotels near Vicksburg Riverfront Park which is designed to please their guests by providing a friendly welcome, clean rooms and a high level of service.



Combining a personalized service with comfortable accommodation, they are one of the most reasonably priced budget hotels Vicksburg MS. The Rodeway Inn hotel boasts an amazing location and is a front runner among other budget boutique USACE Vicksburg hotels in the city.



Enjoy a variety of golf courses, parks and outdoor recreation areas nearby. There are many antique stores, specialty shops, entertainment venues, riverboat tours, restaurants, cocktail lounges and coffee shops in the vicinity; some are within walking distance from the hotel. Business travelers will appreciate modern conveniences like usage of copy and fax services. It is one of the perfect Vicksburg Convention Center hotels for business meetings, family vacations and personal getaways.



Each guest room is equipped with coffee makers, microwaves, refrigerators, curved shower rods, hair dryers, irons, ironing boards and cable television. Handicap accessible and non-smoking rooms can be requested. Whether you are going for relaxation or its business that is bringing you to the city, this one of the luxurious Vicksburg hotels near USACE concentrates on creating a good experience and transforming it into a wonderful stay for its discerning customers.



The Rodeway Inn hotel is one of the best family friendly Vicksburg Mississippi hotels, where guests can relax in the luxurious suites, dig in the relishing delicacies and pamper themselves with hotel's offering of excellent services.





Website:http://dodbusopps.com/150226/23.htm

Phone: +1 (601) 634-1622





http://dodbusopps.com/150226/23.htm



