The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte Opens Kinship

Presenting A New Way to Gather

(firmenpresse) - CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Say good-bye to the lobby lounge -- at least at . The uptown hotel has deconstructed its key ground-floor dining location to create Kinship -- presenting a sophisticated new way to gather. Opening today, Kinship is an elegant, distinctly different kind of craft cocktail lounge, providing interactive beverage options and authentic Latin and international small plates created by famed .

The luxurious interiors are all new, as Kinship delivers a sophisticated respite where one can have a quiet business meeting or unwind over cocktails in uptown Charlotte. Richly colored furnishings include shelter sofas, contemporary wing-back chairs and bronze metal accents, serving to create uniquely private enclaves for conversation and relaxation.

The beverage experience is like no other in a luxury hotel lobby. Kinship Flask Service provides table guests with a cocktail of choice, served from a flask which is then left at the table. Guests can refresh their drinks from the flask as desired, making for a creative and communal experience for all in attendance.

Other Kinship enticements include smoked beverages, such as the Smoked Pineapple Pear fashioned with Smoked Hennessy, fresh pineapple and pear juice and compressed pear. Further drink highlights feature The Kinship (Doc Porter Bourbon, fresh cranberry, ginger syrup and Hellfire bitters), New Linen (Cardinal Gin, cucumber, lemon and the hotel's Rooftop Honey Syrup) and Four the Crew, which serves four guests and features Tito's Vodka, lychee and ginger syrup. Beer lovers will enjoy Kinship's three local beers served on tap, with wine and classic cocktail favorites also able to be enjoyed both at the bar and at seated locations.

As for the food, Chef Juan Pablo de la Sota Riva has gone all out with the Kinship menu. Known for his expertise in capturing the flavors of Spain and Mexico, Chef de la Sota Riva began his career in Madrid at La Broche -- a renowned, two Michelin Stars restaurant. He also served as chef at Le Cirque in Mexico City, and his tapas-style menu for Kinship reflects the best of those two culinary styles, complemented by flavorful selections from around the globe. Kinship menu highlights include Smoked Beef Carpaccio, Charred Octopus Anticuchos, Truffle Salmon Dip, Jicama Taco Shells, New Deviled Eggs, Curry Chicken Meatballs, Kinship Angus Beef Sliders, Chipotle Buffalo Chicken Wings and Tuna Tartare.

"We've been rethinking the lobby lounge concept for many years, and we're excited about Kinship's contemporary new combination of beverage interactivity, intimate seating and truly standout menu items," said David Rothwell, General Manager. "From the new bar experience to authentic Latin bites from Chef Juan Pablo, the offering at Kinship is different, elegant and ideally suited to sophisticated guests and travelers."

Kinship offers live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., and Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Kinship becomes the second branded beverage destination at and supplements the acclaimed 15th-floor .

The AAA Five-Diamond Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte is located at 201 East Trade Street, at the corner of Trade and College Streets, in the heart of Charlotte, North Carolina. For further information, visit or call the hotel directly at 704-547-2244. To engage directly with the hotel, visit . For room reservations, visit the hotel website, call 1-800-241-3333, or contact a travel professional.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available:



Image Available:

Image Available:

Contact:

Seamus Gallagher

Director of Sales & Marketing





The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

201 East Trade Street

Charlotte, North Caroline 28202

1 (704) 547-2244





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3096408



PressRelease by

The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 14:52

Language: English

News-ID 516226

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

Stadt: CHARLOTTE, NC





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease