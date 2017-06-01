Akastor ASA: Akastor completes transaction to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated December 8, 2016 regarding

Akastor's agreement to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent to create

a leading staffing service provider for the Oil and Gas sector. All closing

conditions have been fulfilled. The closing of the transaction took place on

January 6, 2017 according to the terms and conditions described in the release.







____





- END -







Media Contact:







Akastor



Tore Langballe, Head of Communications



+47 907 77 841



tore.langballe(at)akastor.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Akastor ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.akastor.com/



PressRelease by

Akastor ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 15:29

Language: English

News-ID 516228

Character count: 1234

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Akastor ASA

Stadt: Lysaker





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease