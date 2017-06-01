Akastor ASA: Akastor completes transaction to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated December 8, 2016 regarding
Akastor's agreement to join Frontica Advantage with NES Global Talent to create
a leading staffing service provider for the Oil and Gas sector. All closing
conditions have been fulfilled. The closing of the transaction took place on
January 6, 2017 according to the terms and conditions described in the release.
____
- END -
Media Contact:
Akastor
Tore Langballe, Head of Communications
+47 907 77 841
tore.langballe(at)akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
