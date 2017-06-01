RedHill Biopharma Announces YELIVA® (ABC294640) Abstract Presentation at the 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* The abstract, to be presented at the upcoming 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma

Foundation Annual Conference, describes positive findings from non-clinical

studies and the Phase I clinical study with YELIVA(®) (ABC294640),

suggesting that YELIVA(®) may be an effective drug for the treatment of

cholangiocarcinoma

* A Phase I study with YELIVA(®) in patients with advanced solid tumors

successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints

* Of the three cholangiocarcinoma patients in the Phase I study, one patient

had a sustained partial response (Overall Survival (OS) = 20.3 months) and

the other two had stable disease (OS = 17.6 and 16.3 months)

* YELIVA(®) is a proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered sphingosine

kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor, with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory

activities

* RedHill is pursuing several Phase I/II clinical studies with YELIVA(®) in

the U.S., targeting multiple oncology and inflammatory indications, some of

which are supported by National Cancer Institute (NCI) grants awarded to

Apogee Biotechnology and U.S. universities



TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

(NASDAQ:RDHL) (TASE:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty

biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and

commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,

small molecule drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer,

today announced the presentation of an abstract relating to YELIVA(®), the

Company's proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered sphingosine kinase-2

(SK2) selective inhibitor, at the 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual

Conference, on February 2, 2017, in Salt Lake City, UT.



The abstract, entitled 'Targeting Sphingosine Kinase-2 for the Treatment of



Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)'(1), was authored by scientists from the Mayo Clinic,

Apogee Biotechnology Corp. (Apogee), the Medical University of South Carolina

(MUSC) and RedHill. It will be presented by one of its authors, Dr. Lewis R.

Roberts, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Mayo Clinic

and the External Co-Chair of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Cholangiocarcinoma

Project of the National Cancer Institute (NCI).



The authors of the abstract assessed the effects of YELIVA(®) on

cholangiocarcinoma cells in culture and in patients in the Phase I clinical

study with YELIVA(®), concluding that the findings from these studies suggest

that YELIVA(®) may be an effective drug for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is a highly lethal malignancy for which

there is a need for more effective systemic treatments. Surgery with complete

resection remains the only curative therapy for cholangiocarcinoma, however only

a minority of patients are classified as having a resectable tumor at the time

of diagnosis(2).



RedHill announced in June 2016 that the final results from the Phase I study

with YELIVA(®) in patients with advanced solid tumors confirmed that the study,

conducted at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, successfully met its primary and

secondary endpoints, demonstrating that the drug is well-tolerated and can be

safely administered to cancer patients at doses that provide circulating drug

levels that are predicted to have therapeutic activity.



Of the three patients with cholangiocarcinoma in the Phase I study, one subject

achieved a sustained partial response (Overall Survival (OS) = 20.3 months) and

the other two subjects had stable disease (OS = 17.6 and 16.3 months).



YELIVA(®) is a Phase II-stage, proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered

sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with anticancer and anti-

inflammatory activities, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and

gastrointestinal indications. By inhibiting the SK2 enzyme, YELIVA(®) blocks the

synthesis of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule that

promotes cancer growth and pathological inflammation.



A Phase II study with YELIVA(®) for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular

carcinoma (HCC) was initiated at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. The study is

supported by a $1.8 million grant from the NCI, awarded to MUSC, which is

intended to fund a broad range of studies on the feasibility of targeting

sphingolipid metabolism for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers,

with additional support from RedHill.



A Phase Ib/II study with YELIVA(®) for the treatment of refractory or relapsed

multiple myeloma was initiated at Duke University Medical Center. The study is

supported by a $2 million grant from the NCI Small Business Innovation Research

Program (SBIR) awarded to Apogee, in conjunction with Duke University, with

additional support from RedHill.



A Phase I/II clinical study evaluating YELIVA(®) in patients with

refractory/relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was initiated in June 2015 at

the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and was

recently amended to address overall recruitment prospects. The study will now

also include Kaposi sarcoma patients. The study is supported by a grant from the

NCI awarded to Apogee, with additional support from RedHill.



A Phase Ib study to evaluate YELIVA(®) as a radioprotectant for prevention of

mucositis in head and neck cancer patients undergoing therapeutic radiotherapy

is planned to be initiated in the first half of 2017.



Additional Phase I/II studies with YELIVA(®) for other indications are in

various stages of preparation.



About YELIVA(®) (ABC294640):

YELIVA(®) (ABC294640) is a Phase II-stage, proprietary, first-in-class, orally-

administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with anti-cancer

and anti-inflammatory activities. RedHill is pursuing with YELIVA(®) multiple

clinical programs in oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications. By

inhibiting the SK2 enzyme, YELIVA(®) blocks the synthesis of sphingosine 1-

phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule that promotes cancer growth and

pathological inflammation. SK2 is an innovative molecular target for anticancer

therapy because of its critical role in catalyzing the formation of S1P, which

is known to regulate cell proliferation and activation of inflammatory pathways.

YELIVA(®) was originally developed by U.S.-based Apogee Biotechnology Corp. and

completed multiple successful pre-clinical studies in oncology, inflammation, GI

and radioprotection models, as well as the ABC-101 Phase I clinical study in

cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. The Phase I study included the

first-ever longitudinal analysis of plasma S1P levels as a potential

pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarker for activity of a sphingolipid-targeted drug. The

administration of YELIVA(®) resulted in a rapid and pronounced decrease in S1P

levels, with several patients having prolonged stabilization of disease. The

development of YELIVA(®) was funded to date primarily by grants and contracts

from U.S. federal and state government agencies awarded to Apogee Biotechnology

Corp., including the U.S. National Cancer Institute, the U.S. Department of

Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development

Authority (BARDA), the U.S. Department of Defense and the FDA Office of Orphan

Products Development.



About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (TASE:RDHL) is a specialty

biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the

development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-

administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and

inflammatory diseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement with

Concordia for Donnatal(®), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the

treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill's clinical-stage pipeline

includes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment

of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III

study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's

disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completed proof-of-concept

Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(®) (RHB-102) - a once-

daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with an ongoing Phase III study for

acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D;

(iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix

Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(®) (ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-

administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple

oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase

II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting

gastrointestinal and other solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(®) (RHB-103) - an

oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA

currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in

Germany in October 2015. More information about the Company is available

at: www.redhillbio.com.



(1) The abstract was authored by Lewis R. Roberts, Xiwei Ding, Melanie B.

Thomas, Carolyn D. Britten, Mark L. Levitt, Lynn W. Maines and Charles D. Smith



(2) Banales JM et al. Expert consensus document: Cholangiocarcinoma: current

knowledge and future perspectives consensus statement from the European Network

for the Study of Cholangiocarcinoma (ENS-CCA), Nat Rev Gastroenterol

Hepatol. 2016;13:261-280.



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be

preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,"

"anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes,"

"potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain

assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and

uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be

predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially

from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks

and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties

associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the

Company's research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and

other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to

advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully

complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; (iii) the extent and number

of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the

Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and

the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the

manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of

the Company's therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company's ability to establish and

maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the Company's ability to acquire

products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and

build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (vii) the

interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company's

therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic

candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (viii) the

implementation of the Company's business model, strategic plans for its business

and therapeutic candidates; (ix) the scope of protection the Company is able to

establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic

candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the

intellectual property rights of others; (x) parties from whom the Company

licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the

Company; (xi) estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues capital

requirements and the Company's needs for additional financing; (xii) competitive

companies and technologies within the Company's industry; and (xiii) the impact

of the political and security situation in Israel on the Company's business.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect

the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the

Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016.

All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as

of the date of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any written

or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.



Company contact:

Adi Frish

Senior VP Business Development &

Licensing

RedHill Biopharma

+972-54-6543-112

adi(at)redhillbio.com



IR contact (U.S.):

Marcy Nanus

Senior Vice President

The Trout Group

+1-646-378-2927

Mnanus(at)troutgroup.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 516229

Character count: 15396

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Stadt: Tel-Aviv





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease