EnWave Receives Purchase Order from Eregli Agrosan for 100kW REV™ Machine, Signs Marketing Cooperation Agreement



Vancouver, B.C., January 6th, 2017



EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (EnWave, or the "Company" - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=296935 ) today reports that it has received a purchase order (the Purchase Order) from Ereli Agrosan (Ereli) for a 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) machine to expand their processing capacity of their AgroREV® fruit, vegetable and cheese products. EnWave and Ereli have also signed a non-exclusive Marketing Cooperation Agreement (the MCA) to help facilitate sales growth of AgroREV® products in North America.



Ereli has received tremendous interest from several leading food processors in Europe and Asia regarding their AgroREV® product line. In order to satisfy the capacity demands required by these major food processors, Ereli has chosen to immediately expand their production capacity and plans to react quickly with further expansion if demand continues to increase. Moving forward, Ereli will continue to focus on its core business-to-business strategy, providing its customers with the best quality ingredients and snack products.



The MCA confirms a strategic marketing partnership between Ereli and EnWave and outlines the efforts that both parties will make to broaden the marketing and sales efforts for both AgroREV® products and REV dehydration technology.



About Eregli Agrosan

Ereli Agrosan was founded by several influential and successful Turkish business people including Mr. Bülent Ünal, the Chairman of Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions; Mr. Mehmet Ali Karamehmet, a Board Member of Çukurova Holding; and Mr. Ömer Kaymakçalan, an experienced and successful investment manager. Ereli Agrosans strength is derived from the experience and skills of its founders. They have extensive knowledge and experience in financial management, international trade, marketing and operations management.





Ereli Agrosans head office and research and development laboratory are in stanbul; their agricultural activity takes place on company owned agricultural land which is located on 700 hectares in Konya, Ereli and 200 hectares in Tarsus. Ereli Agrosan is currently completing two facilities for production: a 30,000m2 facility in Konya, Ereli district and a 4,000m2 facility in Tarsus-Mersin. The strategic location of Turkey acts as a natural bridge between both East-West and North-South axis resulting in the creation of an efficient and cost-effective outlet to major markets. Operating from this location, Ereli Agrosan can easily reach 1.5 billion potential customers in Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa. Since Turkey has a highly developed technological infrastructure in transportation (both railway and sea transport), direct delivery to most of the EU countries is possible.



For more information on Ereli Agrosan please visit www.eregliagrosan.com/en/



About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) - an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. REV technologys commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. EnWaves strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV technology. The company has signed seventeen royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up eight distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Partnership, NutraDried LLP, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand.



EnWave has introduced REV as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV platforms:



1. nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;



2. powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and



3. quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.



EnWave Corporation

Dr. Tim Durance

President & CEO



For further information:



John Budreski, Executive Chairman at +1 (416) 930-0914E-mail: jbudreski(at)enwave.net



Brent Charleton, Senior Vice President, Business Development at +1 (778) 378-9616E-mail: bcharleton(at)enwave.net

Jeremy Hellman, Senior Associate

The Equity Group

+1 (212) 836-9626

E-mail: jhellman(at)equityny.com



