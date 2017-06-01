       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Portland Budget Hotels Are Meant To Meet the Needs of All Travelers

Super 8 Portland Airport is known for its top notch facilities and services, a head turner for every traveler who stay with them.

(firmenpresse) - Portland, Oregon: Delivering service in style is exactly what Super 8 Portland Airport hotel prides itself for. Among the leading luxury hotels near Downtown Portland Oregon, this property is well liked for domestic as well as International travelers. With the long list of numerous deluxe Portland budget hotels near Columbia River, Super 8 Portland Airport hotel seems to stand out the most.

If you are looking for Portland budget hotels with free 24 hour Airport transportation, then this hotel is a good choice of PDX Airport hotels for their free Shuttle transportation services as well as their great amenities including free breakfast and sufficient free parking. When travelers choose them, they are simply a home away from home experience.

They offer accommodation based not only on comfort, style and budget but it also stands for luxury. They also stand by their vision to accommodate guests with their personalized care and attention, giving others a run for their money. They are recognized for their top notch facilities and services, a head turner for every traveler who stay with them. Make sure they are your first choice while looking for hotels near Trimet MAX Rail Portland, hotels near Portland State University and more.

From the moment a guest steps into this property the journey commences with a warm reception, spacious lobby and beautiful interior creating that feeling of luxury. They focus on providing amenities that enhance any kind of stay, including exceptionally comfortable beds and spacious rooms where you and your traveling companions can spread out and enjoy your in-room time.

Super 8 Portland Airport is one of the best pet friendly Portland budget hotels offering excellent amenities that include free Wi-Fi, their eight-item free breakfast and in-room microwaves and refrigerators on request. For more details visit: - http://dodbusopps.com/148550/23.htm

