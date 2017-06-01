       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CSE: 2017-0102 - Suspension - Alliance Growers Corp. (ACG)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Alliance Growers Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Alliance will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the BC Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, January 6, 2017

Symbol: ACG

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 01/06/2017
Language: English
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


