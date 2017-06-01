CSE: 2017-0104 - Suspension - Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Namaste will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the BC Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, January 6, 2017

Symbol: N

