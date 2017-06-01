       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. files Annual Report

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Report for the year ended October 31, 2016 with the SEC on Form N-CSR. A full copy of the Annual Report is available on the Fund's Website at: . Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Fund's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. This may be done by emailing the Fund at or writing to the Fund at:

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.
c/o KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd
One Boston Place
201 Washington Street, 36th Floor,
Boston, MA 02108

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IRL". The Fund, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities, invests primarily in equity and fixed income securities of Irish companies. The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. Up to-date information, as well as monthly portfolio updates, are available on the Fund's website -

