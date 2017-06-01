       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
STACR 2016 Debt Notes Receive Top NAIC Designations

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Structured Agency Credit Risk debt notes have received designations by the for the 2016 filing year.

NAIC Designations are the specific alphanumeric symbols in use by the NAIC SVO to denote a category of credit quality. The NAIC's Structured Securities Group (SSG) is responsible for the day-to-day credit quality assessment and valuation of securities owned by state regulated insurance companies. The SVO conducts credit analysis on these securities for the purpose of assigning an NAIC designation and/or unit price. The NAIC designation categories are described on the NAIC's SSG .

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2016 Mortgage Reference Securities Report is not a substitute for or functional equivalent of the credit ratings of rating agencies and is not produced to permit investors to compare the likelihood of default or of full and timely payment between one or more securities.

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .



