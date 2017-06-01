Motoroso Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder in Conjunction With NAIAS 2017 Partnership Announcement

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Motoroso,Inc. announced today the launch of a regulation crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on the Wefunder platform. The launch comes on the day of an exciting new partnership announcement with the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. This fundraising initiative will support the growth of Motoroso's unique automotive and powersports enthusiast community. Only hours into its debut, the campaign has met more than 20% of its initial funding goal. Visit the campaign page at .

"Motoroso has introduced a new way for gearheads, brands, media and service providers to document their automotive interests," says Motoroso founder, Alex Littlewood. "With a simple drag and drop tool, anyone can add an interactive layer to an image to tag the parts that went into the vehicle, so you don't have to go searching for it. They can also tag videos, articles, text and how-to's. It's an entirely new way to create and explore automotive content."

Since the public launch in February 2015, California-based Motoroso has completed the Techstars accelerator program in Detroit, attracted over 350 official brand profiles, and has over 60,000 uploaded and tagged images. The company has partnered with Ford at SEMA in 2015 & 2016 to power first-of-its-kind interactive kiosks (), and is now the official interactive content partner of the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), which will be announced later .

Unlike traditional crowdfunding campaigns on platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Regulation Crowdfunding through Wefunder enables campaign supporters to purchase an equity stake in Motoroso and share in the rewards when the company goes on to future financial success.

The proceeds of the campaign will go towards hiring, developing out new features and functionality, and growing traffic and revenue. See the campaign page for more details about the Motoroso business model, and intended use of funds.

"I love the idea that enthusiasts can now own a portion of Motoroso and share in our future success," Alex says. "No matter the size of their investment, it means a lot to me that our community wants to support our mission, and it'll give me that extra bump of motivation to work hard on a project I'm already ridiculously passionate about."

"Motoroso is an ideal type of company to be running a Reg CF campaign, because they serve a passionate and enthusiastic groups of consumers," said Nick Tommarello, co-founder of Wefunder. "We're excited to be hosting Motoroso's campaign, and look forward to seeing their growth and success with the support of their advocates."

To learn more and invest, visit .

Motoroso is a market network for automotive and powersports enthusiasts to plan, build, and share their dream vehicles. Motoroso.com boasts over 350 official brand profiles, including some of the world's leading brands such as Ford, BMW, Chevrolet, Forgeline, Optima Batteries, Edelbrock, and many more. Motoroso enables users to tell an interactive visual story about their vehicles by curating an interactive layer of content directly within an image to tag products, videos, article and how-to's.

The company was founded in Silicon Valley by Alex Littlewood, and Motoroso is a graduate of the Techstars Mobility accelerator in Detroit, sponsored by Ford, Magna, Verizon, Dana, McDonalds, Michelin, and MunichRE.

To learn more and sign up, visit . Follow Motoroso on , , and . For media inquiries please email , and to claim a brand or publisher profile, please email .

LOGO ASSETS -

Alex Littlewood



Founder & CEO

Motoroso

Email:

Phone: (408) 781-2530

PressRelease by

Wefunder

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 17:01

Language: English

News-ID 516246

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wefunder

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease