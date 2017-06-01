       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2017-0105 - Delist - Silk Road Finance Inc. (SFA)

ID: 516250
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Silk Road Finance Inc. has made an application to voluntarily delist its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange effective after the close on January 20, 2017. After the shares of the Company are delisted, there will be no public market for the shares. The delisting was approved by the shareholders of the Company during its annual general and special meeting held on December 30, 2016.

Date: Market close, January 20, 2017

Symbol: SFA

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/06/2017 - 17:24
Language: English
News-ID 516250
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.273
Registriert Heute: 31
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 216


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z