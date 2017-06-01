CSE: 2017-0105 - Delist - Silk Road Finance Inc. (SFA)
ID: 516250
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Silk Road Finance Inc. has made an application to voluntarily delist its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange effective after the close on January 20, 2017. After the shares of the Company are delisted, there will be no public market for the shares. The delisting was approved by the shareholders of the Company during its annual general and special meeting held on December 30, 2016.
Date: Market close, January 20, 2017
Symbol: SFA
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Namaste will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in Nationa ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- EA Education Group Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, EA will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instr ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Alliance Growers Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Alliance will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX: CXI) (OTCBB: CURN), announces that, following discussions with its independent auditors, the Company anticipates that on or about January 10, 2017 (after marke ...