Statement by Public Services and Procurement Canada on the Appointment of a Board of Review

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister responsible for Canada Post, issued an interim order on May 26, 2016, to stop the distribution by Canada Post of the publication Your Ward News.

As provided under section 43 of the Canada Post Corporation Act, a person affected by that order requested that a Board of Review be appointed. The Minister of Public Services and Procurement therefore appointed an independent Board of Review, comprised of three members who have legal and academic credentials: Ms. Fareen L. Jamal, Ms. Elizabeth Forster and Mr. Peter John Loewen.

The Board will review the matter to determine if the affected persons were, either committing or aiding the commission of an offence in sending, or causing to be sent, the material at issue by means of mail. The Board will consider matters relating to the offences of defamatory libel and hate propaganda found in sections 300 and 319(2) of the Criminal Code.

Ce texte est egalement disponible en francais.

