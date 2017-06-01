Qeexo FingerSense Technology to Be Featured on the Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro in U.S.

With Qeexo's FingerSense, Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro unlock features that create a more immersive and delightful user experience

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- , developer of user interaction solutions for touch-enabled devices, today announced that , the company's next generation touch platform, is available on the Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro flagship smartphones which are now available in the US. Huawei made the announcement today during its keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

"Qeexo FingerSense has been the touch technology standard on Huawei devices. Our partnership with Huawei has put FingerSense into the hands of tens of millions of smartphone users," said Sang Won Lee, CEO of Qeexo. "With FingerSense, users of the Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro can quickly access powerful functions and unique features by simply knocking or drawing on the screen with a knuckle."

Huawei, the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer, uses Qeexo FingerSense technology (rebranding it "Knuckle Sense" or "Knuckle Gestures") for most of it its flagship smartphones, including the Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro for the U.S. and international markets. With FingerSense, Huawei smartphones gain access to a suite of powerful tools. For example, users can use their knuckle to knock twice on the display to take a screenshot, or to draw letters such as "m" and "c" to launch the Mate's 9's music player and camera respectively.

FingerSense is the next generation touch platform from Qeexo and the world's first software-only solution that can distinguish between touchscreen inputs such as fingertip, knuckle, nail and stylus. With FingerSense, smartphone OEMs can offer a range of new capabilities to delight users and make it easier for users to perform smartphone tasks. Using simple gestures, FingerSense enables: enhanced screenshot capabilities, more robust live screen-recording tools and quick-launch of applications via letter gestures.

To watch a demo of Qeexo's FingerSense technology, go to: .

By bringing machine intelligence to human input, Qeexo develops innovative solutions to advance the field of human-computer interaction. The company's technologies elevate the user experience of touch-enabled devices, making them more intelligent, more powerful and easier to use. Qeexo works with the world's top mobile companies and its technology is deployed on tens of millions of devices worldwide. Spun out of Carnegie Mellon University, Qeexo is venture-backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. To learn more, visit .

