       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


Quantum Numbers Corp. Unaware of Any Material Change

ID: 516256
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- At the request of IIROC, Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSX VENTURE: QNC) (the "Corporation") wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Contacts:
Quantum Numbers Corp.
Pierre C. Miron
President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation
514 894-4324



Keywords (optional):

quantum-numbers-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/06/2017 - 18:41
Language: English
News-ID 516256
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Quantum Numbers Corp.
Stadt: BROSSARD, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.273
Registriert Heute: 31
Registriert Gestern: 25
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z