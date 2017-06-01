Asterion SEO Is Now Offering Free Consultations To Local Business Owners

This January business owners have the unique opportunity for an extensive analysis of their website followed by a personal consultation with a premier SEO agency. This is normally valued at more than $190 and will be available at http://asterionseo.com until the end of the month..

(firmenpresse) - This January, business owners who want to increase their sales can get a free SEO consultation worth in excess of $190 thanks to premier Search Engine Optimisation company, Asterion SEO.



Search has moved to mobile and according to Google the majority of searches are now for local products and services. This means that any business, large or small, needs to have a strategy that includes optimising their website to get on the first page of results.



Asterion SEO, which specialises in helping such businesses get their sites, videos and other digital presences onto the first page of the search engines, offer a free video analysis to potential clients. This January they are going further and offering an additional consultation to discuss the results and methods by which a business can increase its visibility. This 45 minute discussion is something for which they normally charge more than $190.



We felt that the new year is the perfect time for businesses to take stock of their marketing plans, said Brian OConnell the owner of Asterion SEO and a Google Certified Specialist. We felt that we could put aside enough time to help such businesses analyse their presence on the web and identify how to market better online.



Because resources are limited the offer is available for the month of January only and on a first-come, first served basis.



Asterion SEO is making the offer available to businesses in English-speaking markets across the world and will conduct the consultations by phone or Skype from their locations in Ireland, Belgium and Chicago. Each consultation is preceded by a detailed video analysis of the businesses site focused on areas they have identified as important to them. The consultation will then discuss the results and online marketing more generally. It is intended that the call will help the business



* Learn what elements of their site need to change to rank.



* See how their competitors are performing.





* Learn what a page 1 ranking can do in terms of of potential revenue.



* Identify additional marketing methods that would work for their business.



Asterion SEO is ideally placed to offer such a service as it has a wealth of experience and expertise. This has been recognised with the award a Specialist certificate by Google and can also be seen in the tens of recommendations on Brian's [LinkedIn profile](https://ie.linkedin.com/in/brianoconnell1).



The free consultation offer is available until the end of January, and any business owner who is interested should visit the [Free SEO Consultation](http://asterionseo.com/2017-ny-free-consultation) page at asterionseo.com.



Asterion SEO is an Irish registered company serving clients worldwide from presences in Cork, Ireland, Brussels, Belgium and Chicago, USA.



See more about them at https://vimeo.com/168180757





