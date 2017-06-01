Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer Group Announces 2017 Drive Safe Awareness Program

The Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer Group has started a new campaign for all Florida drivers to be more aware and cautious in 2017. The focus of the campaign is on making 2017 a safe and enjoyable year for all Lakeland, Florida, drivers.

(firmenpresse) - The [Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer](https://www.facebook.com/lakeland.car.accident.lawyer.group/) Group has announced a new campaign to encourage safe, cautious, and courteous driving by all Florida drivers in the new year. The roads can be the most dangerous place when people try to get to their destination too quickly and sacrifice safety in the process. This type of reckless driving not only puts the driver at risk, but also all other drivers around them. To ensure 2017 is a safe and enjoyable year, the Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer Group is focusing in on specific ways to prevent being rushed and make the roads a safer place for all drivers.



Here are the top tips by the Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer Group for having a safe 2017 on all Florida roads.



1. Plan ahead and leave extra time for getting to ones destination. By not being rushed, a driver can drive more cautious and attentive, drastically increasing safety for everyone on the Lakeland roads. One of the highest causes of accidents is by drivers being in a hurry and trying to make up time at the sake of safety.



2. Get proper maintenance done on the vehicle. Good brakes and tires can make a difference in whether an accident happens or not. Also, ensure that windshield wipers and headlights are good working condition. During winter, it gets darker earlier than the rest of the year and it is paramount that headlights work for safety of the driver and other vehicles on the road.



3. Do not text and drive. Driving is a dangerous activity and requires full attention. With more and more people having and using smart phones, it is imperative to drive with full awareness outside the vehicle and be ready to make a defensive driving correction if a car veers into the wrong lane.



4. Never drive under the influence. The new year includes lots of drinking, but this does not mean they have to include driving. Always designate a sober driver or use ride sharing or hire a taxi. It is never worth the risk to oneself and others on the roads to drive under the influence of any alcohol or drugs. Be safe in 2017 and make the right choice.





Additionally, there are some specific areas in the Lakeland, Florida, area all drivers should be more aware of and drive more cautiously when they are near. These are some of the most dangerous roads and intersections based on traffic data for 2015. The intersection of Griffin Road and U.S. 98 North is known as one of the most dangerous intersections in Polk County. The intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, the intersection of the West Edgewood Extension and South Florida Avenue, and last but not least, the Memorial Boulevard and North Florida Avenue intersection. The [Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer](https://twitter.com/lakelandlawyer1) Group advises all drivers to be particularly cautious when traveling near these proven dangerous intersections. The main reason these intersections are so dangerous and continue to have the highest number of accidents is from drivers running red lights and not paying attention to the roads.



By following these 3 tips for safe driving in 2017, the [Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer](https://www.google.com/mymaps/viewer?mid=1Qe4wxzMsB9uJl-UIxvdqd7sdS5c&hl=en_US) Group hopes that all drivers will have a safe and happy new year.



The Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer Group was founded on one guiding principle and that is to be committed. They are committed to their clients by offering the best service and experience they can. They are committed to their community by giving back and making the community a better, safer place. They are committed to doing the best possible job they can whether it is through their work or their causes. The Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer Group is guided by this principle of commitment and works hard everyday to follow it through for all clients, no matter of what might have happened. They can help rebuild lives and a community through their unwavering support for their clients and their dedication to the community of Lakeland, Florida.



The [Lakeland Car Accident Lawyer](https://www.instagram.com/lakelandcaraccidentlawyer/) Group specializes in serving the community of Lakeland in all types of motor accidents and helps all those injured in car, truck, bicycle, boat, and aircraft accidents recover their health and pay for damages. They offer free consultations and work on a contingency basis, meaning they do not get paid unless they win for their clients. They are available for a free consultation by appointment in Lakeland, Florida and throughout the state of Florida. To learn more about them visit their website or call them at +1 (863) 614-1231 to schedule a free consultation by appointment.



For more information, please visit http://caraccident.the-company-lawyer.com/lakeland-fl/





More information:

http://caraccident.the-company-lawyer.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Car Accident Lawyer Group

http://caraccident.the-company-lawyer.com

PressRelease by

Car Accident Lawyer Group

Requests:

Car Accident Lawyer Group

http://caraccident.the-company-lawyer.com

+1-863-614-1231

225 E Lemon St #203

Lakeland

United States

Date: 01/06/2017 - 20:12

Language: English

News-ID 516259

Character count: 5164

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Car Accident Lawyer Group

Ansprechpartner: Stephen Lloyd

Stadt: Lakeland

Telefon: +1-863-614-1231



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/01/2017



Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease