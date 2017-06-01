SEB Announces Extension to Private Placement Offering

(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. ("SEB" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SEB) announces that further to its press releases dated October 20, 2016, November 3, 2016 and December 28, 2016 regarding a $5 million unit offering (the "Offering"), the TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company an extension to complete the Offering.

Aggregate proceeds of $1,652,885 were raised on a first tranche closing and aggregate proceeds of $1,551,560 were raised on a second tranche closing, for a total of $3,204,445. Insiders contributed approximately $1.3 million of the financing closed to date. The third tranche is expected to close on or before January 31, 2017. Insiders have committed approximately $600,000 to the third tranche.

About SEB

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.'s global infrastructure is comprised of two operating divisions: Technology and Benefits. The Technology Division currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. The Benefits Division offers SAAS and BPO solutions in the Health Benefits Sector to corporate and government clientele. The Benefits Division operates as a client of the Technology Division. The Technology Division is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation of SEB's benefits processing solutions into client environments. Benefits processing is a high-growth specialty practice area.

The core expertise of both divisions is data processing. Emphasis is on automating business processes utilizing SEB proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships.

Acquisitions, joint ventures, and RFP wins will continue to be dominant influences in driving growth in both divisions. Growth emphasis for fiscal 2017 is in the Benefits Division.

The statements made in this release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. All statements, including statements regarding the Company's areas of focus, other than statements of historical facts, which address the Company's expectations, should be considered as forward-looking statements and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective", "hope" and "continue" (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates, but because of the factors listed herein, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control, actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT:

John McKimm

President/CEO/CIO

Office (888) 939-8885 x 354

Cell (416) 460-2817





