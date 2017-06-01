CRAWFORD® TO PRESENT AT THE 19th ANNUAL NEEDHAM & COMPANY GROWTH CONFERENCE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







CRAWFORD® TO PRESENT AT THE 19(th) ANNUAL NEEDHAM & COMPANY GROWTH CONFERENCE

ATLANTA (Jan. 6, 2017) - Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the

world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management

solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that

Harsha V. Agadi, president and chief executive officer, and W. Bruce Swain, EVP

and chief financial officer, will present during the 19(th) Annual Needham &

Company Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 8:40 a.m. EST.



The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons

should visit the Crawford & Company website at

http://us.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations.aspx to register

for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's

website for 90 days.



About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is

one of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions

to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured

entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70

countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims

services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product

lines including property and casualty claims management, workers' compensation

claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The

Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.







#





press-release-Crawco-US-Execs-Present-Needham-Final-01-06-2017:

http://hugin.info/155880/R/2069529/777451.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crawford & Company via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/



PressRelease by

Crawford & Company

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 16:56

Language: English

News-ID 516265

Character count: 2380

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crawford & Company

Stadt: ATLANTA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease