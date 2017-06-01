CRAWFORD® TO PRESENT AT THE 19th ANNUAL NEEDHAM & COMPANY GROWTH CONFERENCE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CRAWFORD® TO PRESENT AT THE 19(th) ANNUAL NEEDHAM & COMPANY GROWTH CONFERENCE
ATLANTA (Jan. 6, 2017) - Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the
world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management
solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that
Harsha V. Agadi, president and chief executive officer, and W. Bruce Swain, EVP
and chief financial officer, will present during the 19(th) Annual Needham &
Company Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 8:40 a.m. EST.
The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons
should visit the Crawford & Company website at
http://us.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations.aspx to register
for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's
website for 90 days.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is
one of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions
to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured
entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70
countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims
services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product
lines including property and casualty claims management, workers' compensation
claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The
Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.
