Eau Claire Business Video Marketing Production Commercial Services Launched

S&J Holdings, a Eau Claire, Wisconsin video agency, launched a variety of video marketing services. The company provides commercial video production, local business commercials, Facebook advertising and more video marketing services, as well as full efficiency and market reach reports and general marketing consultation.

Digital marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, with more and more people using social networks, online reviews and search engines to find both online and offline businesses. Surveys show that people prefer businesses they are familiar with from social media networks such as Facebook or Twitter to businesses without any online presence.



This means that businesses without an online reputation are missing out on a potential source of income growth, as online marketing develops as an important part of the overall business marketing strategy. Text-only ads are dropping in expected efficiency, since most people prefer content advertising such as commercial videos or image-rich articles to aggressive text-based ads.



Short video clips can be a powerful way to boost online reputation, especially if the videos are created by a professional video production company. Amateur video creation techniques can seriously affect business credibility, as viewers are unlikely to contact a company who looks unprofessional or negligent.



S&J Holdings launched a variety of video marketing services, starting from professional video production and editing to social media distribution, remarketing and marketing analysis.



The company creates fully-customized video commercials for both local and global businesses. Working with professional actors and actresses, the company can play client-created scenarios or provide optimized scripts for maximized marketing effects.



The S&J Holdings team of professional video editors and animators creates effective 3D video animations and logo reveals, each tailor-suited for the clients needs and preferences, as well as for the target audience.





Finally, the company distributes the videos across a variety of social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, provides comprehensive efficiency reports, and offers marketing consultation and expertise.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





S&J Holdings

sjholdingsjv.com

5624 Gables Dr. #2

Eau Claire, WI

United States

Date: 01/06/2017 - 20:27

Language: English

News-ID 516267

Character count: 2727

