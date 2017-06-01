Professional Sportswear Online Cycling Running Shoes Muay Thai Site Launched

MacZone Sports has launched a new online store selling sports wear and equipment. The store focuses on high quality sports wear for people of all ages and provides equipment for boxing and cycling

For more information please visit: https://maczonestore.myshopify.com



MacZone Sports is an online store that provides fitness and sports wear alongside equipment for boxing, Thai boxing and cycling. The site is divided in to categories which are men's sports wear and shoes, women's sports wear and shoes, and then by each of the sports.



The men's running shoes section features a selection of colourful shoes with a full and comprehensive list style description that includes shoe type, features, material, brand and function. There is also star rating by previous customers for each shoe and links to social media. The women's shoe section is similarly laid out with an added sizing chart.



The cycle centre of the website features high quality and professional cycling apparel including jackets, jerseys and a pro style set featuring jersey and shorts. The Giant cycling team jersey is available in four colours and six different sizes. It is suitable for spring, summer and autumn seasons and is created from a quick dry, anti sweat and breathable material.



A large range of boxing and Thai boxing shorts are available in various designs. For example the Muay Thai boxing pants come in 11 colours and five sizes with the different patterns including snake print and block colours.



There are also Muay Thai kick boxing pads available and their special design allows for greater ability to absorb punches in practice. The pads are available in three colours and have hook and loop straps with reinforced handles.



Anyone wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link above and can sign up to the email mailing list for regular updates. They can also follow the links to the store's social media pages





