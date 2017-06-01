New Jersey NJ Property Tax Assessment Appeal Attorney Legal Services Launched

NJ Property Tax Appeal, a property assessment firm based in Clark, New Jersey, launched property tax assessment appeal services for New Jersey homeowners. The company provides full property tax re-assessment and legal appeal services, as well as free initial consultations for homeowners in Union County.
Property prices in New Jersey have seen a steady decline since the peak market period of 2005-2006. However, local government often failed to re-adjust property taxes, which frequently reflect home prices of more than a decade ago.
Since property taxes are one of the most frequent financial expense, having it reduced and re-adjusted to todays market is essential. It can significantly contribute to reduced expenses over longer periods of time, and it can substantially improve the homeowners finances.
According to recent reports, over 50% of New Jersey properties are currently overtaxed. Homeowners have the constitutional right to appeal excessive property tax, on condition that they provide a comprehensive tax re-assessment report, taking into account the current property market.
The process involves calculations of the current property tax compared to similar properties with lower taxes, as well as a significant amount of paperwork. Contracting a professional appraiser or attorney is a much more convenient and effective way of appealing the property tax.
NJ Property Tax Appeal provides full property tax re-assessment and appeal services for homeowners looking to have their property tax re-adjusted to the real market. The company works with professional realtors, appraisers and attorneys to offer competitive property tax assessment appeal services.
The companys website provides a free tax calculator, allowing homeowners to get a general perspective on what their current property tax should be. Discrepancies higher than 15% qualify for property tax assessment appeals.
NJ Property Tax Appeal provides full legal representation, tax calculation, local market reports and all other tax re-adjustment services. Free initial assessments are provided to homeowners in Union County.
Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.
