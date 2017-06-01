Prepper Gear Multi-Purpose Tactical Gloves Survival Equipment Store Launched

Survival Nation, a new online store specializing in outdoor and survival equipment, was officially launched. The e-store provides survival equipment including multi-function tools and tactical backpacks, fishing gear such as lures and pocket rods, and carry equipment such as portable water bags.

(firmenpresse) - Survival Nation, a new online store specializing in prepper, survival and outdoor equipment, was officially launched.



More information is available at [https://shop.survivalnation.co](https://shop.survivalnation.co/).



Prepper and survival equipment consists of those tools necessary in extreme situations, where contact with the exterior is unpractical or impossible. Tools such as fire-starters, emergency signaling whistles, folding knives, multi-function shovels, survival paracord bracelets and others are essential for those whose jobs require long hours in the wilderness, such as foresters, farmers, rangers, explorers, biologists and others.



Though essential in isolated areas, survival and prepper gear is often considered unnecessary for most urban dwellers, as the use of a compass or a multi-purpose tactical card seem inadequate in large cities. However, some survival equipment can be used for a variety of day-to-day activities in urban areas as well, and city dwellers will find them useful for hobbies such as fishing, hunting, or camping.



Survival Nation provides a wide collection of survival equipment such as multi-purpose tactical gloves and paracord bracelets, tactical military backpacks, 11-in-1 survival cards, waterproof matches and more.



The company also provides fishing, hunting, camping, and everyday carry products.



The prepper and survival collection from Survival Nation includes all necessary items for immediate survival in emergency situations. The online store provides fire-starting solutions such as waterproof matches, as well as magnesium and solar fire starters. Signaling tools such as bracelet and keychain whistles are also provided, as well as emergency lighting products such as hands-free and tactical flashlights.



The fishing collection features a variety of lures and pocket fishing rods, easily portable and extremely durable.



Finally, the online survival gear store features a large collection of bags and carry equipment, such as waist packs, military tactical backpacks, waterproof backpacks, and portable water bags.





The company currently offers free promotional products including emergency auto rescue tools, keychain whistles, paracord bracelets, and keychain suspension clips.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://https://shop.survivalnation.co/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Survival Nation

https://shop.survivalnation.co/

PressRelease by

Survival Nation

Requests:

Survival Nation

https://shop.survivalnation.co/



P.O. Box 5030

Salem, OR

United States

Date: 01/06/2017 - 21:18

Language: English

News-ID 516274

Character count: 2748

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Survival Nation

Ansprechpartner: Lesley

Stadt: Salem, OR



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/01/2017



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease