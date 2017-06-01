Popular Gel Pens Set By Teddy Shake Makes Perfect Gift For Students

Teddy Shake best selling 105-piece gel pens set make a perfect gift for high school and college students.

(firmenpresse) - The new year is here and the new semester for both high school and college students will be starting soon. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took the time to explain why their best-selling 105-piece [gel pens set](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/139p7ij7jflBQyckm2UpxPxPoSamivsCX9xKN-51yGM8/pub?slide=id.p) make a great gift for students.



"Students do a lot of writing, both in class, and for fun," said Anderson. "Our gel pens set contains 105 pens, which means every color imaginable is included. There are milky gel pens, neon, metallic, rainbow swirl, glitter - pens for every occasion. Give these students our gel pen set. They will love the choices, the variety. Our pens are the best quality, long lasting. They can use them for assignments, for fun doodling...so many different things."



With 60% more ink than other gel pens set, the Teddy Shake gel pens last longer. The Teddy shake gel pens are a higher quality product; that will not skip or smudge when writing. The ink is also non-toxic as well as acid and lead-free, which means they are safe for the environment, and for younger children.



The Teddy Shake gel pens set are perfect for use in adult coloring books, workbooks, calendars, bullet journals, scrapbooks, art projects - anything that can be imagined.



Although the Teddy Shake gel pens set was just launched in November, it has already reached #1 rankings on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the gel pens. One [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/product-reviews/B01IFTZOSA)er wrote "The quality of this gel pens set that was described is so good that I was skeptical when I got it But this gel pen set absolutely exceeded my expectation by leaps by bounds! I started using these gel pens for adult coloring books that I got as a birthday present months ago, and I use them all the time. Believe it or not, theyre still FULL of ink! This company isnt kidding when they say their gel pens have 60% more ink. Just to add to how great these gel pens are, the colors are literally better than described. The milky gel pens are creamy and rich while the neon gel pens are so intense they stand out like real neon lights! All in all, this is definitely the best gel pen set Ive ever owned (and Ive gone through a few As an artist, I can also say that theyre hands down the best gel pens for the money. Crazy Value!"





Currently priced at $24.99; free shipping is available for combined purchases of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





http://https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL, 33131 United States

United States

