Top Selling Stretch Mark Cream By SmoothRx Offers Satisfaction Guarantee

SmoothRx issued a statement this week to ensure that all potential customers understood that they offer a satisfaction guarantee on every bottle sold of their stretch mark cream.
(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx has a special formula [stretch mark cream](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1IHUQ_oapzDgCtdNo2KHf9ZCwAv4gYL0MqAvryo8Hu2o/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) that is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, which has been proven to reduce and fade stretch marks and scars for customers. SmoothRx is seeking to increase market reach by announcing a 100% satisfaction guarantee for their best selling stretch mark cream that is sold.
The company announced that a full, unconditional refund would be given to any customer not completely satisfied with their purchase. SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal explained, "Since our product is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, we understand that customers are not able to see, touch or smell the cream before purchase. We want men and women everywhere to know that they can try SmoothRx stretch mark and scar removal cream. Our hope is that by emphasizing this guarantee, new customers will be drawn to trying our cream."
In addition to [removing stretch mark](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G)s, the SmoothRx scar removal cream can be used to treat spider veins, and scars caused by acne, burns or injury. Ingredients for the cream include jojoba oil, rose hip seed oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, mango butter, orange oil, cocoa butter and mango butter. The combination of ingredients is all natural and the highest quality ingredients available. These ingredients combine to provide not only treatment for previous scars and stretch marks, but can also improve future marks from forming. This is due to the unique hydrating and moisturizing properties of the SmoothRx cream, which can improve the skin elasticity.
Customers have left glowing reviews of the SmoothRx scar removal cream on the Amazon.com listing. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "
Unfortunately, I didn't think to do a before picture. This stuff is truly amazing!! I really didn't expect to find anything to help my scars ever after all the products I've gone through but this has worked amazingly! Every few days I see a MAJOR change!! Thanks so much!" The SmoothRx stretch mark removal cream the perfect gift for men and women with scars or stretch marks.
The SmoothRx scar cream is sold for $19.95 for a 4-ounce bottle.
About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G
SmoothRx
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G
SmoothRx
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G
+1-469-233-5857
123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427
Miami, FL
United States
