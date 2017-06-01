#1 Rated Play Food For Toddlers Receives Great Reviews From Customers

The play food for toddlers by Mommy Please is the #1 rated play food set on Amazon.com, and continues to receive great reviews from customers.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please had record-breaking sales for their popular [play food for toddlers](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) this holiday seasons. Not only did customers purchase many of the 125-piece play food sets, but now they are writing numerous positive reviews on the Amazon.com listing.



The toddler play food set was designed by Mommy Please as an educational tool to teach children healthy eating habits. The toys are BPA-free and shatterproof designed for children ages three and up. Customer reviewers have commented on the level of fun their children have with the play food, the variety of food options contained in the 125-piece set and how interactive the play food really is. Children around the world play with the [Mommy Please play food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) for hours, engaging in imaginative play while learning. Each of the items contained in the toddler play food set are detailed and realistic, with some of them also including nutritional information and fun food facts.



Over 275 customers have written reviews for the toddler play food so far, with 96% of the customers writing they like their play food set. The average review rating is a 4.7 out of five stars. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "We got this for our 2-year-old daughter for Christmas and she LOVES it! There is a huge variety, and they're all so adorable!"



Due to the durability of the product, Mommy Please toddler play food sets are often found in preschools and doctor offices. This play food set is sold exclusively at Amazon.com, and is currently on sale for $23.97, with free shipping on orders over $49. The food set comes with a money back guarantee, and any unsatisfied customers will have their purchase price refunded in full.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

PressRelease by

Mommy Please

Requests:

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



3440 Hanifan Lane

Duluth, GA

United States

Date: 01/06/2017 - 22:11

Language: English

News-ID 516279

Character count: 2342

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mommy Please

Ansprechpartner: Elsie Murphy

Stadt: Duluth, GA



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/01/2017



Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease