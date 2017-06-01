Popular Teddy Shake Flamingo Pool Floats Will Receive New Images For Website

Teddy Shake announced that they have commissioned for new images of their popular pink flamingo pool floats that will be used for a new website and social media.

(firmenpresse) - The pink [flamingo pool floats](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX) by Teddy Shake have become instant customer favorites since they launched at the end of the summer. Sales during the holiday season shattered projections leading to inventory shortages, which have now been fixed. In addition to great sales, Teddy Shake has received an increased number of customer reviews and emails applauding the popular float.



"We currently have over 200 review on our Amazon.com listing, with an average review rating a 4.9 out of 5 stars," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Clearly customers love our [pink flamingo](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub) pool floats, and we are very excited about that! Some of the feedback we have received from customers have been about using our float in places beside the pool - at campgrounds, in the play room, in the living room. Our current Amazon.com listing shows just a few images, with the float in a pool. We want to commission new images to reflect some of the variety of uses of our float that our loyal customers have reported."



A recent five-star reviewer wrote, "Flamingo Float? Yes Please! To say that this is a well-loved item is an understatement. My daughter LOVES this flamingo float! First of all, it's HUGE! I think she feels like a queen when she's floating around the pool! It's well made. It's perfect for kids of all ages. We are just waiting for the weather to warm up again so we can get our float on. We had to deflate it because she wanted to sleep with it in her room! It brought lots of fun to our pool time."



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo pool floats measure 80-inches in length, and are made of a durable vinyl that is the brightest of pinks. The float is perfect for use by both adults and children and sold exclusively on Amazon.com



The Teddy Shake 80-inch pink flamingo pool floats are currently priced at $39.99. Free shipping is available for purchase over $49.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





