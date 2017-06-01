AK Steel Announces Price Increase For Carbon Steel Products

(firmenpresse) - WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that it will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $40 per ton, effective immediately with new orders.
AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, construction and electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at .
Media
Lisa H. Jester
Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations
(513) 425-2510
Investors
Douglas O. Mitterholzer
General Manager, Investor Relations
(513) 425-5215
