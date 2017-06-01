Tube Tycoon Game Gets Set for Official Release

Popular Youtube Simulator game - Tube Tycoon is currently being updated ready for an official release in 2017. With a new facelift, additional language and new animation engine, Tube Tycoon promises to be better than ever.

(firmenpresse) - Back in late 2015 a new desktop game hit the market. It was called [Tube Tycoon](http://tubetycoon.net). It was a game that was first intended to be a personal project but after being released to the public as a free game, became immensely popular. It was released as a beta version and throughout 2016 gained millions of fans and over two and a half million downloads.



Over the last 12 months an array of top level Youtubers published videos themed around the game which helped it become a gaming phenomenon. Tube Tycoon fans will be pleased to hear that the game is receiving a facelift which also includes lots of additional gaming features such as the game being made available in multiple languages. This in itself will give the game further exposure and a worldwide audience.



The newly updated game will also see additional characters, music tracks and with the new animation engine being added lots of improved in-game animations. The main thing avid fans should remember is that the game is still being updated and that the new version will be available to download soon. Thats exciting news for gamers who love [youtube simulator](http://tubetycoon.net/tubetycoon-youtube-simulator/) games. The developer is open to ideas and suggestions from his fan-base and as a result of that makes for a richer and more enjoyable gaming experience. Ideas are actively been shared on the Tube Tycoon official social media accounts.



TubeTycoon.net blogger Andy Black says that the game is a tremendous success and is hugely impressed that the game was essentially started as a pet project and was a means to increase the coding skills of the developer. The official release of Tube Tycoon is imminent and news will be available soon. Until then, fans are advised to play the beta version that is still available from the website.





