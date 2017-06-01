Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival 2017 Singer Avi Vaknin To Perform Live

The 2017 Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival has released its Manship Theatre lineup, which features Singer-Songwriter Avi Vaknin on Saturday, January 14. The Sderot, Israel, native performs following "Rock in the Red Zone," a documentary he also appears in which highlights the city's enduring spirit.

(firmenpresse) - The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival has announced the release of its 2017 Manship Theatre lineup, featuring Israeli Singer-Songwriter Avi Vaknin on Saturday, January 14. The event is scheduled January 11-15, and Vaknin's live onstage performance will follow the showing of the documentary film "Rock in the Red Zone."



The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival (BRJFF) is an annual Jewish film festival held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in association with the Jewish Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. The festival features between five to six Jewish films, and in 2017 the festival has four films scheduled Wednesday to Saturday with 90 minutes of Shorts on Sunday.



The BRJFF designed the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival to inspire, inform and entertain audiences. Their goal is to share and explore the diversity of the Jewish experience through film. With more than 3,700 years of history, the Jewish people have a vast variety of inspiring stories to tell and in which to listen. The 11th Annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival will highlight Jewish issues, traditions, challenges and characters to resonate with audiences whatever their background or beliefs. In addition, it will present filmmakers and speakers who will bring an added dimension to the dramas, documentaries, shorts and animated films in the programs.



The festival launches on Wednesday, January 11, at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts in downtown Baton Rouge.



Avi Vaknin, a singer, composer, writer and music producer born and raised in Sderot, Israel, will perform live onstage at the Manship on Saturday, January 14, following the film "Rock in the Red Zone." The film starts at 7:30 pm and Vaknin will take the stage around 9:15 pm.



Vaknin appears in the film, which is an intimate portrayal of life on the edge in the war-torn city of Sderot. Once known for its prolific rock scene that revolutionized Israeli music, for 13 years the town has been the target of ongoing rocket fire from the Gaza strip.





Through the personal lives and music of Sderots diverse musicians, and the personal narrative of the filmmaker who ends up calling the town home, the film chronicles the towns trauma and reveals its enduring spirit. The film provides a powerful snapshot of the Israel that shies away from politics but focuses on the effects of politics on the lives of people.



The festival offers $2 off the $8.50 ticket price for those using the coupon code 2017BRJFF at checkout from the Manship online ticket desk at this page https://goo.gl/6PMkdL.



