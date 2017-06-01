Namaste Provides Corporate Update and Files Audited 2016 Annual Financials

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE: N) (CSE: N.CN) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) announces the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and certification of the annual filings for the year ended August 31, 2016 (collectively, the "2016 Financials"). The Company also provides investors an overview of corporate activities and outlines objectives for 2017. The statements for the period can be accessed on SEDAR at .

Operational Highlights

During the financial reporting period and year-to-date, the Company focused efforts on expanding its customer base, completing a public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, securing growth capital, bringing the latest vaporizer and accessory products to the global market, accelerating organic sales generation from more costly pay-per-click advertising, completing strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and expanding the management team and board. As a result of these focused initiatives, the Company achieved the following:

Financial Results

During the period from September 1, 2015 to August 31, 2016, the Company's inbound organic revenue generation strategy produced e-commerce revenue of $3,488,902 and gross profit of $1,220,474 (including all transportation and shipping costs), resulting in a 32% gross profit margin. These financial results include revenues for a 47-day period from the VaporSeller asset acquisition, which produced revenue of $394,901. On a proforma basis, including the acquisition of assets relating to URT1 Limited during Q1 of fiscal 2017, management estimates the combined assets of Namaste, VaporSeller and URT1 generated revenue of $12,423,486. 2016 financial results include the following:

2017 Corporate Objectives

In 2017, the Company will continue to focus on key objectives to deliver value to its shareholders. These objectives include the following:

Cease Trade Order

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated January 5, 2017, trading of the Company's common shares has been halted pursuant to a cease trade order of same date ("CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") under National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisidictions. The filing of the 2016 Financials constitutes the Company's application for removal of the CTO and initiates the Commission's review process. The Company will provide additional disclosure as and when information becomes available in respect of the Commission's review process.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "2016 has been a transformation year for Namaste. Looking back at the accomplishments of our team and our goals for 2017, I see nothing but opportunity. The hallmark of our team's execution capabilities has been based on defining attainable objectives, implementing the right strategy, focusing the right people on executing that strategy, and overcoming any challenges as a team. I would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their support in 2016 and believe we will look back at 2017 with the same sense of accomplishment and optimism for the future."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the Company and its products can be accessed through the links below:

Sean Dollinger

Chief Executive Officer

