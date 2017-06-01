Wavefront Incentive Stock Option Issuance

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company) (TSX VENTURE: WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF), a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery, wishes to announce that the Company will file, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, a Summary Form disclosing the granting of an aggregate of 75,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company pursuant to the Wavefront's Stock Option Plan. The options will be exercisable at $0.35 per share, or other such other price as allowed by the TSX Venture Exchange, for a period of ten years. In accordance with Wavefront's Stock Option Plan and Exchange policy, the incentive stock options are subject to a hold period of 4 months and vesting period of 18 months.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC.

D. Brad Paterson, CFO & Director

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based world leader in fluid injection technology for improved/enhanced oil recovery and groundwater restoration. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is .

Cautionary Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "believe", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront's Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront's continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at . Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any "forward-looking statements", other than as required by law.

©2017 Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.

From Bit To Last Drop, WaveAxe, Powerwave and Primawave are registered trademarks of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc., or its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:



Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.

D. Brad Paterson

CFO

780-486-2222





More information:

http://www.onthewavefront.com/



PressRelease by

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/06/2017 - 23:28

Language: English

News-ID 516295

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.

Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease