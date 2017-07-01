GTA Mississauga Toronto SEO Agency Digital Marketing Services Launched

The Best Media, a Toronto-based online marketing agency, launched a wide range of SEO and digital marketing services for local businesses in Mississauga, Toronto, and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The company offers keyword optimization, metadata editing, content optimization, and social media marketing solutions.

Online marketing has developed considerably over the past years, as businesses look to increase their market reach through the ever-expanding internet networks. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches to find online and offline businesses and services, with 88% of all customers trusting online reviews as much as friends or family recommendations.



Google searches are an important means of business information, most people using the search giant to find businesses and products. However, the competition for high Google ranking is fierce.



Traffic analysis shows that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific Google traffic go to the top three search results, with more than 95% going to the first page results. This means that businesses not showing up on the first page are unlikely to get any organic traffic from Google searches.



The constant increase in Google searches has determined businesses to invest in search engine optimization. While in the past keyword density and aggressive backlinking might have been enough to secure a decent Google position, recent updates have complicated the ranking algorithm, and SEO expertize is essential.



The Best Media launched comprehensive SEO services aimed at increasing local online visibility for businesses in Mississauga, Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, expanding its offering of highly competitive local digital marketing services.



The company provides full keyword optimization, metadata editing, backlinking expertise and content promotion strategies, in an effort to increase the organic ranking of the clients website.





The Best Media also offers social media marketing on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and other social media networks, as well as online shopping optimization and other digital marketing services.



