Qualified Leads Acquisition Strategies Online Sales Increase Guide Launched

Premiere Capital Investments, an investment company based in Murrieta, California, launched an online guide on how to increase sales and generate more clients. The guide features five most effective marketing strategies, including social media solutions and niche marketing.

(firmenpresse) - Premiere Capital Investments, an investment company based in Murrieta, California, launched a comprehensive lead generation and sales increase guide.



More information is available at https://goo.gl/zTb8Qe



Online marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, as more and more businesses try to use the immense potential offered by search engines, social networks, and review websites. Recent studies show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches to find businesses both online and offline, meaning that businesses without an online presence could potentially double their clients if they improve their online visibility.



Effective content marketing and direct marketing strategies have more chances of generating sales and qualified leads, as online customers move away from aggressive, text-based advertisements. More than 80% of all online users claim they do not trust online ads, with upwards of 70% preferring informational business articles and other forms of content marketing.



Finally, social media has reached more people than ever, with giants such as Facebook and Twitter growing to unprecedented extents. Using social media networks for business reputation increase and improved market reach is an effective way of improving sales and increasing online credibility.



Premiere Capital Investment launched a short new online guide on how to generate more sales and attract more qualified leads using easily-available online and offline marketing strategies.



The article focuses on the five most effective marketing strategies that are likely to lead to sales increase and customer generation.



Niche marketing is essential as online marketing becomes more and more client-focused. Roughly 40% of all Facebook clients claim they have liked brand pages to get shopping recommendations, meaning that finding potential customers via social networks is easier than ever. The guide offers information of how social media marketing can be beneficial for business growth.





The online guide also offers tips on creating a sales message and offering promotional products in exchange for customer information or for preview purposes.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned webpage.





More information:

http://https://goo.gl/zTb8Qe



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Premiere Capital Investments, Inc.

https://goo.gl/zTb8Qe

Requests:

Premiere Capital Investments, Inc.

https://goo.gl/zTb8Qe



41690 Ivy Street

Murrieta

United States

Date: 01/07/2017 - 03:03

Language: English

News-ID 516299

Character count: 2647

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Premiere Capital Investments, Inc.

Ansprechpartner: John Lawrence

Stadt: Murrieta



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 06/01/2017



Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease