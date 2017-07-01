Alan Gorman Resumes Role as President and CEO of Oceanic

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ("Oceanic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FEO) announced today that Alan Gorman has resumed his role as President and CEO of the Company, effective January 6, 2017.
Mr. Gorman had taken a temporary leave of absence for health reasons effective December 15, 2016.
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ()
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Steven Dean"
Executive Chairman
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts:
Chris Batalha
CFO and Corporate Secretary
+604.566.9080
More information:
http://www.oceanicironore.com
Date: 01/07/2017 - 02:12
Language: English
News-ID 516300
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC
Number of hits: 64
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.281
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|132
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.