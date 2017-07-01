Colonoscopy Los Angeles Provided by Leading Gastroenterologist

Peyton Berookim, M.D., F.A.C.G., is a double board-certified Internist and Gastroenterologist. Dr. Berookims area of expertise is in colon cancer treatment and prevention.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim has undergone extensive training and education to become a gastroenterologist. His specialty lies in Colonoscopy Los Angeles . Major studies verify that gastroenterologists have a higher rate of polyp detection and lower complication rates than any other specialized physicians. During Colonoscopy Los Angeles, Dr. Berookim makes it a priority to spend extra time on inspection. This allows for an increased rate of detection.



Colonoscopy Los Angeles provider Dr. Berookim has several decades of experience in gastroenterology. Dr. Berookim is a double board-certified gastroenterologist. This signifies Dr. Berookims ability to meet the highest standard of experience, knowledge, training and ethics in the field of gastroenterology. His specialization in gastroenterology has led him to focus on Colonoscopy Los Angeles and the prevention of colon cancer.



Dr. Berookim provides premium Colonoscopy Los Angeles services. He has been accepted as a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology. This prestige is given to the top gastrointestinal doctors in the nation. This status is used to recognize their accomplishments and expertise in gastroenterology. He relies upon this expertise to provide accurate and respected patient care. His specialty in Colonoscopy Los Angeles has led to him to be regarded as a leader in this field of study.



About Dr. Berookim



Dr. Berookim is considered a frontrunner in the industry of Colonoscopy Los Angeles. He has been awarded and recognized for his work and expertise in the field of gastroenterology. He specializes in the prevention and detection of colon cancer. He uses these skills to provide unrivaled care to his patients. To learn more about Dr. Berookim and his practice, visit http://colonoscopy-losangeles.com or call at 310.271.1122.



