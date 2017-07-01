Complete Connect Limited makes a significant investment in their 40G QSFP+ cable stock

Complete Connect Limited are a privately owned UK company that specialises in the design, supply and manufacture of high performance fibre optic cables and optical interconnect solutions for datacentres and large corporate networks.

Recent growth and a surge in client demands have seen them significantly increase their investment in stock of 1,2,3,5 and 10m 40G (QSFP+) patch cords and 40G to 10G (QSFP+ to 4 X SFP+) breakout cable stock in OM3, OM4 and Singlemode variants to support their same day/next day service commitment.



Tony Mackenzie of Complete Connect comments that Clients often require us to deliver 40G patch and breakout cables quickly as they are often forgotten about until the last minute. Most supply sources dont hold these in cables in stock and have lead times in excess of 1-2 weeks. Because our business is focused 100% on MPO/MTP connectivity, we are able to support this service demand very quickly. If a client also requires a cable that is a non standard configuration or length, then we can typically support this requirement in as little as 48 hours with a rapid cable manufacturing service.



Every product is factory manufactured using the very best in termination equipment, to internationally recognised standards and comes complete with full test certificates and a lifetime performance warranty.



Complete Connect understands that companies require more than just a cable supplier, they require a partner who can offer the right flexibility, advice and support to deliver on a wide range of projects ranging from a few cabinet interconnects, to an entire new fibre infrastructure.



If you have any questions or queries then please feel free to call the team at Complete Connect on +44 (0) 20 8286 6529



