Tips on how to Recaulk a Refinished Bathtub

(firmenpresse) - Lots of older bathtubs develop into worn out along with the finish gets scratched and ugly searching more than time. Older bathtubs can also be odd colored with colors that happen to be no longer in style. Replacing a bathtub is usually an highly-priced, time consuming project that demands ripping out portions of the wall to take away the old bathtub. Getting your bathtub refinished eliminates this expensive and messy tear out process and also you can possess a new seeking bathtub in less than every day.



You will find some troubles with refinished bathtubs which can take place when recaulking a refinished bathtub. The epoxy coating which is applied to a refinished bathtub isn't as durable as the original baked on finish that may be applied to new bathtubs. Therefore removing the old caulk from a refinished bathtub is usually a tricky process to accomplish devoid of damaging the bathtubs epoxy finish. Usually instances caulk that may be applied after the bathtub is refinished is just not a high high quality 100% silicone caulk and this caulk can get black and moldy inside a short period of time. Also there are many various grades of epoxy finish which can be applied to a bathtub. Some low-priced epoxy finishes are usually not pretty tough and can quickly be scratched and chipped away. Also lots of inexpensive epoxy bathtub finishes will peel away when the caulk is pull out on the refinished bathtub.



It takes many talent and patience to take away old caulk from a refinished bathtub with no damaging the epoxy finish. It truly is nonetheless nevertheless necessary to get rid of the old caulk prior to installing new caulk when recaulking a bathtub. You in no way just desire to apply new caulk over old caulk when undertaking any sort of recaulking procedure. Also you usually do not just choose to leave black moldy caulk on your bathtub as this looks ugly along with the mold can make overall health complications for your household and pets.



When removing old caulk from a refinished bathtub you need to initial use a utility knife to reduce through the old caulk. The utility knife ought to be angled so that it only scratches the area with the bathtub exactly where new caulk will be applied. Employing a utility knife this way will make it a good deal a lot easier to get rid of the caulk that is definitely attached towards the refinished bathtubs surface.





Following cutting via the caulk with all the utility knife then you should really use a window scraper tool to cautiously reduce out the caulk that is certainly attached for the bathtub. You should use gentle movements together with the window scraper and only reduce out the old dirty moldy caulk and usually do not cut in to the refinished bathtub. Usually occasions the bottom layer of caulk will be permanently attached for the bathtubs epoxy finish and you might have to leave this layer of caulking there. There is no point to removing caulk on a refinished bathtub if it can peel away the finish. You ought to in no way just pull away a section of caulking from a refinished bathtub. Peeling away caulking in this way may also pull away huge sections of the epoxy finish and ruin the finish of the bathtub. After you may have scraped away as significantly on the old caulk as you possibly can then you can use isopropyl alcohol to clean the surfaces that happen to be about to become caulked.



When applying new caulk to a bathtub it is most effective to tape up all edges that have to be caulked to ensure that a good straight caulk line are going to be formed. Tape off the bathtub as well as the adjoining wall approximately 1/8th inch and apply the caulk. You should only use 100% silicone caulk to make sure the new caulk is not going to develop mold in it just like the old caulk did. Right after you apply the caulk then smooth it together with your finger. Following you have got smoothed the new caulk along with your finger then you must get rid of the tape and re smooth the caulk with your finger. Taping off the caulk line and smoothing the caulk with your finger will provide you with a a lot more even and straight seeking caulk line than you could of obtained without having taping off the caulk joint.





Tips on how to Recaulk a Refinished Bathtub

