DASAN Zhone Announces Plans for Reverse Stock Split

Oakland, California, January 6, 2017 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:

DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service

provider networks, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a

reverse stock split at an exchange ratio of between 1-for-3 and 1-for-5 and a

corresponding decrease in the number of authorized shares of the company's

common stock on a proportional basis.

As previously announced, on September 12, 2016 the company received a letter

from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the company that, because

it did not satisfy Nasdaq's initial listing standard requiring a minimum bid

price of $4 per share (or a minimum closing price of $3 per share for five

consecutive trading days or $2 per share for 90 consecutive trading days) at the

closing of the acquisition of Dasan Network Solutions, Inc., the company's

common stock would be subject to delisting unless the company timely requested a

hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). On September 19, 2016,

the company requested a hearing before the Panel, which was held on November

3, 2016. At the hearing, the company presented its plan to gain compliance with

the initial listing minimum bid or closing price requirement, including via the

implementation of a reverse stock split if necessary. On November 8, 2016, the

company received a letter from Nasdaq stating that the Panel had granted the

company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to

the company evidencing compliance with the initial listing minimum bid or



closing price requirement by March 13, 2017. If the company fails to implement

the reverse stock split and demonstrate compliance by this date, the Panel will

issue a final determination to delist the company's shares and suspend trading

of the company's shares on Nasdaq. In an effort to maintain the listing of the

Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market the Board of Directors of the company

has determined that a reverse stock split is the best alternative to comply with

the initial listing minimum bid or closing price requirement of Nasdaq.

The reverse stock split is subject to the approval of the stockholders of the

company. The company filed a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC today for

a special meeting of its stockholders, at which such approval will be sought.

The time, date, location and other details regarding the special meeting will be

communicated to the company's stockholders at a later date.

Although DASAN Zhone Solutions expects that the reverse stock split will enable

the company to comply with the initial listing minimum bid or closing price

requirement of Nasdaq, there can be no assurance that the company will be able

to regain such compliance . Delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market could have

a material adverse effect on the company's business and on the trading of its

common stock.



About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a global leader in broad-based network access

solutions. The company provides solutions in five major product areas including

broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN (POL)

and software defined networks (SDN). More than 750 of the world's most

innovative network operators, service providers and enterprises turn to DASAN

Zhone Solutions for fiber access transformation. DASAN Zhone Solutions is

committed to building the fastest and highest quality All IP Multi-Service

solution for its customers. DASAN Zhone is headquartered in Oakland, California.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and al DASAN Zhone

product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and

product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications,

products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the

safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue,"

"could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project,"

"seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words, and

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In

addition, forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that

refer to the company's compliance with initial listing minimum bid or closing

price requirements and the consequences of delisting of the company's common

stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market. Readers are cautioned that actual results

could differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-

looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include,

but are not limited to, commercial acceptance of the company's products; intense

competition in the communications equipment market; the company's ability to

execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions specific to

the communications, networking, internet and related industries. In addition,

please refer to the risk factors contained in the company's SEC filings

available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the company's most

recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place

undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the

date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update or

revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.







