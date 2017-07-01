Marijuana Information - Ten Surprising Truths About Marijuana Medicine

(firmenpresse) - 1. Healthcare specialists are in favor of healthcare marijuana.



Within a survey of Medscape, a web based neighborhood for physicians and nurses, it was identified that 3 out of 4 doctors and nine out of ten nurses favor decriminalization of marijuana for healthcare use.



2. The vast majority of medical marijuana prescriptions are for life-threatening situations.



Numerous men and women feel the medical marijuana movement is an excuse for stoners to obtain legal weed, but according to the Los Angeles Cannabis Resource Center, 90% of MMJ prescriptions are for AIDS or cancer.



3. Marijuana features a neurochemical effect on pain.



A National Institute of Mental Well being study has shown that as opposed to just "relaxing" a pain patient or "intoxicating" them, the psychoactive ingredients in marijuana suppress the transmission of pain signals within the brain.



4. Pot might be utilised medicinally to treat mental well being disorders.



Quite a few individuals feel of weed as a medicine for glaucoma and discomfort, but it can also be approved in distinctive jurisdictions to treat mental problems as varied as Tourette's, depression, anxiety issues, and in some cases anorexia and bulimia.



5. Medical marijuana might be stored without the need of losing its potency for up to 60 months.



The National Institute on Drug Abuse performed a study that proved that medical-grade pot could be stored at freezing temperatures for up to 60 months with out losing any potency.



6. Healthcare pot could decrease the number of medication-related deaths by 1,000 or additional every single year.



The FDA lately released a report that shows that 17 drugs used for symptoms ranging from nausea to pain (which may very well be replaced with health-related MJ) were responsible for ten,000+ deaths amongst 1997 and 2005, at a price of about 1,000 a year.



7. The University of Mississippi has been expanding health-related cannabis for more than forty years.





The US government includes a long-standing contract with Ole Miss to develop various marijuana merchandise for healthcare analysis. Each year considering the fact that 1968, researchers at Ole Miss happen to be developing in between 1.five and six.five acres of medical MJ.



8. Legal medical marijuana seems to cut down illegal marijuana use amongst teens.



The Substance Abuse and Mental Wellness Services Administration has identified that in eight on the ten states with legal medical pot laws, illegal use amongst teenagers has dropped an average of 3 percent.



9. Smoking grass might lower your possibilities of contracting lung cancer.



Despite claims towards the contrary, an in-depth study at UCLA located no association involving smoking pot and contracting lung cancer, claiming rather that marijuana "may have some protective impact."



10. Ganja can boost the immune method.





Marijuana Information - Ten Surprising Truths About Marijuana Medicine

