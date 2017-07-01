Kairali Ayurvedic Group honoured as Indias Leading Spa Resort for the 2nd time

Kairali - The Ayurvedic Healing Village at Pallakad, Kerala has for the second year in a row, been voted as India's Leading Spa Resort at the 23rd Annual World Travel Awards 2016.

The Ayurvedic Healing Village is part of the Kairali Ayurvedic Group, a leading name in Ayurveda.



While receiving the award Abhilash K Ramesh, Executive Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group said, We are thanking all Kairali members again for their work and dedication to get more such honours in future. We will further strive to achieve perfection and make the Ayurveda experience offered by the group even better.



These awards, also known as The Oscars of Travel Industry, were held at the Inter Continental, Danand, Sun Peninsula Resort at Vietnam on October 15, 2016.



Kairali - The Ayurvedic Healing Village was bestowed this honour as "India's Leading Spa Resort 2016" among nine other nominations from India.



World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the award brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.



Kairali Ayurvedic Group has, over the years, bagged many prestigious awards and recognitions such as AYUSH Brand of the year 2016, Best Destination Spa Award by India Salon & Wellness award 2016, Hospitality Excellence awards by Brand Academy 2014 and many more. Kairali is spread across nine countries with 35 treatment centers, and residential Ayurvedic health retreats, Kairali Ayurvedic Group is famous for its medicinal and cosmetics products and a prominent name in spa and wellness industry.



The groups business practices also extend to traditional Ayurvedic medicine created from the precise instructions of the ancient Vedas.







