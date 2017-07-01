Custom Sales Funnel Digital Marketing Predictable Scalable Service Launched

SalesFunnel Rx, a new service for improving sales and marketing for businesses in any niche, has launched. It offers detailed information on how companies can improve their marketing process and make more sales.

(firmenpresse) - A new sales and digital marketing service has launched, specializing in sales enablement and implementing strategies to help businesses to improve their service online and get more customers. Through using technology in the right way, companies can create more predictable, scalable sales results, and implement prospecting and follow up solutions to retain more customers on an ongoing basis.



More information can be found at: http://salesfunnelrx.com.



SalesFunnel Rx aims to help 101 local businesses to double their revenues by 2020, and explains that it can achieve this through listening carefully to each client and helping them to understand the ever changing needs of the market.



By staying in tune with the latest advancements in marketing technology and communicating regularly with the companies they work with, SalesFunnel Rx can provide meaningful results for their clients, helping to improve business flow and get the best results, regardless of business niche.



The SalesFunnel Rx site emphasises that the company has three core values at the heart of its approach to sales and marketing. The first is continuous improvement, as the company thrives on the innate change of the market, and always aims to adapt to stay on the cutting edge of the industry.



SalesFunnel Rx also strives for growth through education, leading with insights, and enjoys providing up to date education, information, tools and tips for each business that it works with, tailored to them and their specific market needs.



The third key to their business approach is execution excellence. The site explains that SalesFunnel Rx always strives for precision, personalization, performance and integrity, helping them to stand out from the competition.



The site says that marketing is not something that a business does just once. It is an ongoing process and needs to be treated as such for maximum effect. SalesFunnel Rx provides a wealth of information on how clients can achieve this, including a free ebook on sales funnels, which can lead customers through the buying process in a step by step watt and deliver results that can be analyzed in detail to improve performance.





http://www.salesfunnelrx.com



