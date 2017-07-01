Gift Boxes with Lid a new product range from Carrier Bag Hut

Not all new launches need promotion and this statement has been true for Gift Boxes with Lid which has been recently introduced by Carrier Bag Hut to add onto their existing range of gift boxes. Carrier Bag Hut is an online portal for packaging solutions.

Gloss laminated gift boxes square 2 pieces has been launched on December 1, 2016 and in just a week time the company over achieved the sale target. There have been instances for the clients where they were not able to fetch the desired quantity as the product was out of stock soon after the launch. However, the production team soon met the demands by multiplying the total production by 10%. This was one of the most unexpected new launches of Carrier Bag Hut.



The company has been planning to expand the gift box segment and the sources revealed that organisation is planning on this expansion by adding some freshness to the collection on a weekly basis. It is no new news that Carrier Bag Hut is ruling over the market through their quality but what is shocking is that they have hired the top designers of the industry to get the most of the quality yet products are priced at a pocket friendly rate.



This is uncanny for users, as most have been paying huge amounts for carry bags until now. This is the reason maximum of retailers have given business to the organisation. This works on a two way benefit model for Carrier Bag Hut who have gained recognition among the top retailers on account of their quality and at the same time have recovered from any loss incurred due to low pricing by over achieving the sale target.



Unlikely as it might sound but the company has put lot of efforts and grey matter to get the maximum benefit. Also, luck has favoured the timing.



It seems like this holiday season U.K would be exchanging lot of cube gift boxes. In case one wants to get some and use in the next season. It is rare for packaging industry to have such successful product launch. However, it seems that this company has broken this myth.





About gloss laminated gift boxes square 2 pieces



The new gift box added to the eccentric collection of the companys gifting bagging range is made using 300 GSM cardboard. To give the gloss effect thermal lamination technique is used. The lamination film of 26 macrons is used to give the desired polished finish. The designers have used offset printing method to give vibrant [hues these boxes flaunt](https://www.carrierbaghut.co.uk/gloss-laminated-gift-boxes-square-2-pieces/). Gift boxes are designed in two sizes but in case the requirement is different, the organisation can customise these boxes to match the needs. For more information about the company, [click here](https://www.carrierbaghut.co.uk/) .





